Traders Purchase High Volume of Farfetch Call Options (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 48,609 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,366 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,125,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.95. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.49.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

