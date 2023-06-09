Traders Purchase Large Volume of Anavex Life Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 34,063 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,964% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,650 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 119,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 3,810,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $740.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

