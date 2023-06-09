Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 18,893 call options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 12,994 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 257.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ONON stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 6,144,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

