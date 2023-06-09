Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.