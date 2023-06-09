Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TCL.A traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,256. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$12.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

