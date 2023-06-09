TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,808 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 3.45% of TransMedics Group worth $67,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,128. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 693,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,084. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.