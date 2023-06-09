Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.
Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
Shares of TPH opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $33.03.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
