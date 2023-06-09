Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $33.03.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading

