TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Director Cory W. Giese Sells 1,793 Shares of Stock

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

TCBK traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $58.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $10,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after purchasing an additional 176,611 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,030,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

