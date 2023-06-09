Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,698 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.08% of Trimble worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,182,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 81,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.09. 510,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,443. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.