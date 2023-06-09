True North Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

