Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.8 %

ETN stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.35. 522,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.