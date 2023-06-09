Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $236.13. 79,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,733. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.