Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

PDEC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,486 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $753.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

