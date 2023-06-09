Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,197. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

