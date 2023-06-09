Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

DIS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

