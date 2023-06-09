Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

RHP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 83,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,194. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.34. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

