Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

