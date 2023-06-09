Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $337,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 428,418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. 29,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

