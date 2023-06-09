Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after acquiring an additional 486,163 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.10. The company had a trading volume of 99,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

