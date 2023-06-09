Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 141,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,024. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

