Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773,068 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

