Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 256.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,856 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 7,947,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,803,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

