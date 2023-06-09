Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. 23,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,896. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

