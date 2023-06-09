Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 14,130 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

