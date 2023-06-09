Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,983.33.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Diageo Company Profile

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,492. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

