TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 470 ($5.84) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TUI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $995.00.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $6.80 on Monday. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.