Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Trading Down 1.8%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.47 and last traded at $73.47. 593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Services (Technical). The Aviation segment is involved in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.
