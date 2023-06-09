Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Trading Down 1.8%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.47 and last traded at $73.47. 593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Services (Technical). The Aviation segment is involved in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.