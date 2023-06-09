UBS Group Lowers SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.60.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

