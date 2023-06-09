Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Reaches $31.48 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $31.48 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00017430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00335980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.61545789 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 691 active market(s) with $34,275,246.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

