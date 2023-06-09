United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 346,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

