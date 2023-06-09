United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.02. 262,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,370. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Quarry LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

