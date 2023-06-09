United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 214,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 628,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Down 3.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also

