UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Qtron Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 966,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $512,669,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,951,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,910,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $495.53. 1,547,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,351. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.53 and a 200-day moving average of $497.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $461.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

