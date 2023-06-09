Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 52.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

