Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UBA opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $813.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 149.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 52.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.