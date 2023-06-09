Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Posts Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $20.73.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
