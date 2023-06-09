VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Shares Up 1.7%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Future of Food ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 30.87% of VanEck Future of Food ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

