Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.6% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.81. 728,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $273.09. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

