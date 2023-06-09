Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Shares Down 0.7%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$30.01 and last traded at C$30.02. 88,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 96,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.22.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.