Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 2,939.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,457 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $43,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 421,002 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 186,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 201,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 201,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $195.55 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $158.95 and a 1-year high of $197.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

