Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,392. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

