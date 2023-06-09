Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7,867.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,327,000 after acquiring an additional 99,288 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 544.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.23. The firm has a market cap of $300.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

