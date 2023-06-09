Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,074,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 5,004,617 shares.The stock last traded at $72.61 and had previously closed at $72.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

