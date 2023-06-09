Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,074,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 5,004,617 shares.The stock last traded at $72.61 and had previously closed at $72.70.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
