Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS remained flat at $56.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.