VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Stock Price Up 3.1% Following Dividend Announcement

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 111,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 643,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

VCI Global Price Performance

VCI Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VCI Global Limited is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services and technology consultancy services. VCI Global Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

