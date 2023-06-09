Velas Price Hits $0.0142 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $35.03 million and approximately $914,724.08 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00052390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,459,914,818 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

