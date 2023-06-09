Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Trading 1.3% Higher

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.30. 29,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Venus Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 236.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Venus Acquisition worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Featured Stories

