Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $47.09 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $47.09 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007808 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

