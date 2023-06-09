Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.78

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 121424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Vericel Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vericel Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 818,455 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vericel by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 338,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

