Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.78

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 121424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.
VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
