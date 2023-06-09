Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,586.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,533,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

